Asia Minute: Philippines marks 40th anniversary of People Power Revolution

This week marks a historic anniversary in the Philippines. It was 40 years ago that the movement known as the People Power Revolution overthrew the government of President Ferdinand Marcos.

Today, his son is president, and the country remains a crucial part of U.S. policy in Asia.

On Feb. 26, 1986, a U.S. Air Force plane touched down at what was then Hickam Air Force Base — bringing Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to Hawaiʻi.

The Los Angeles Times reported he came with nearly 90 people — including family: his wife, Imelda, two daughters, three grandchildren—and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., nicknamed “Bongbong,” who today is president of the Philippines.

Marcos Sr.'s removal from power followed a fraudulent election, which led to a four-day protest where hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered — gaining support from the military, business elites, and crucially, the Catholic Church.

Alberto Marquez / AP FILE - Ferdinand Marcos Sr., with his wife, Imelda, at his side and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., far right, gestures strongly from the balcony of Malacanang Palace on Feb. 25, 1986, in Manila, just after taking the oath of office as president of the Philippines.

Today, the Philippines is different in many ways from 40 years ago — but also very familiar.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution created a presidential office with a single six-year term. It also outlawed permanent foreign military bases — leading to the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Clark Air Base and Subic Bay.

A 2014 agreement allows the rotation of U.S. forces — and underscores a security relationship of the highest degree.

The Philippines is one of only five countries in the Asia Pacific that is a treaty ally of the United States — along with Japan, South Korea, Australia and Thailand.