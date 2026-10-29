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The numbers say the U.S. economy is strong. These Americans aren't feeling it

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published October 29, 2026 at 10:28 AM HST

The latest data from the Commerce Department reveals a strong economy. But Americans say they're not feeling that.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephan Bisaha
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