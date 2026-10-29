The numbers say the U.S. economy is strong. These Americans aren't feeling it

HPR discusses the possibility of legalized gambling with economist Bo Bernhard and Sen. Glenn Wakai; Kaʻau Crater Boys last surviving member, Troy Fernandez, brings their legendary music back to the stage.
Hawaiʻi County emergency officials learned last week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a request for individual assistance for residents affected by Hurricane Lala. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency Acting Administrator Darryl Oliveira told HPR that the state is working on an appeal.