The Conversation: Halloween candy costs; 'Ghosting Aloha'
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Erin Nolan reports on a planned military data center that's alarming Maui communities | Full Story
- Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee's Ern Bishop prepares for the upcoming storms, which can spread invasive fire ants
- How is the cost of Halloween candy going up? Groundwork Collaborative's Elizabeth Pancotti explains
- Sacred Hearts students share "Ghosting Aloha," their collaborative fiction work about friendship and fear