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The Conversation: Halloween candy costs; 'Ghosting Aloha'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
Jacob AloiKevin Allen
Published October 27, 2026 at 10:56 AM HST
Halloween candy is displayed for sale at a grocery store on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, in Dundalk, Md.
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
AP
Halloween candy is displayed for sale at a grocery store on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, in Dundalk, Md.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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  • How is the cost of Halloween candy going up? Groundwork Collaborative's Elizabeth Pancotti explains
  • Sacred Hearts students share "Ghosting Aloha," their collaborative fiction work about friendship and fear
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EnvironmentEconomyLiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Jacob Aloi
Jacob Aloi is the executive producer of HPR’s daily news program “The Conversation.” Contact Jacob at jaloi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jacob Aloi
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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