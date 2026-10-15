Voting explainer: 2026 Kauaʻi charter amendment ballot questions

Kauaʻi voters can vote on one charter amendment question in the November election. It tackles the process of appealing decisions by the Kauaʻi County Planning Department.

HPR is breaking down the meaning of the charter amendments and explaining them in easy-to-understand terms. See below for the lone Kauaʻi County measure.

The general election is Nov. 3.

QUESTION

Shall the Kaua‘i County Charter be amended to expedite and clarify the Planning Commission’s appeals process by removing all references to a Zoning Board of Appeals?

Background: The Planning Commission or hearings officers — attorneys familiar with the legal procedures and rules — currently hear appeals of the Planning Department’s decisions.

A third option is also listed: the Zoning Board of Appeals, which was established in 2016 but never used. It was added to the Charter to provide another option for reviewing appeals and lessen the workload of the Commission and Hearings Officers, though it was never put into practice.

The charter amendment would remove the Zoning Board of Appeals from the options listed and update the language to reflect the current process.

Vote “Yes” on this amendment to remove the Zoning Board of Appeals as an option in the Charter to review appeals to the Planning Department.