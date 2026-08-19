Threat of violence is one reason nurses across the U.S. are striking

Health care workers at a Michigan hospital have been on strike since last September. It’s now one of the longest-running nursing strikes in the country. One reason behind this strike and others across the country is the risk of violence.

Federal data shows hospital workers are seven times more likely to be injured on the job due to violent acts than the general working population.

Lynn Arditi reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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