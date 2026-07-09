Voting for Hawaiʻi's primary election to begin this month

Voting for the Hawaiʻi Primary Election will begin this month.

All registered voters should receive a ballot in their mailboxes by July 21. If you don’t receive a ballot, call your county clerk’s office to check for any issues with your registration or the mailing process.

Ballots should be filled out with a blue or black ink pen. If you make a mistake, do not cross it out or correct it with whiteout. Instead, call the Office of Elections to request a replacement ballot.

Once you complete your ballot, either place it in your mailbox or in a neighborhood ballot drop box. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which falls on August 8.

You can also choose to vote in-person at one of the state’s voting service centers, which will open July 27. Locations are available on the Office of Elections website.

Those who are away from Hawaiʻi can request an absentee ballot that will be mailed to them at an alternative location. Applications must be received at least seven days before the election.

Votes will be tabulated at a counting center after voting closes. Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago said that the process takes place in front of official observers who represent different political parties and are independent from the Office of Elections.

“It’s not like we do it in a closed room or backroom,” he said at a briefing on Wednesday. “Everything is done in front of official observers — by law.”

For more information or to register to vote, visit the Office of Election's website.

