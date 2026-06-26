Four Bean Vegetable-Limu Salad

Pixie Clay / HPR

Limu, or seaweed, is an important food to Hawaiʻi, historically and culturally. A lot of people use seaweed as an ingredient or a vegetable, but the book this recipe comes from says it can also be used as a seasoning or herb.

The Limu Eater – A Cookbook of Hawaiian Seaweed was first published in 1978. The author, Heather J. Fortner, wrote the book as an undergraduate at the University of Hawaiʻi. This book is just as informative as it is in sharing recipes on how to use the different types of limu.

It has a visual guide to the different types of seaweed found around the islands with drawings and detailed information, including where they are typically found. There’s a section that includes history, legends and details how different types of limu were used for medicine.

In 2022, the book was republished in the same style of the original publication to celebrate The Year of the Limu. Copies are still available through the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program or at Native Books Hawaiʻi .

All proceeds go back to the Sea Grant College Program to improve the understanding and stewardship of coastal and marine resources. It specifically allows it to publish or reprint educational books and other informative printed publications , many of which are available to the community for free.

This recipe stood out because it uses limu in a way that's not traditionally seen. It also includes two types of limu – one used in the salad and the other used in the dressing. It also has me thinking of other ways to incorporate limu into other dishes.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org