Nigerian filmmakers are taking their movies straight to YouTube

Long before most Americans paid attention to soccer, Philadelphia had a thriving culture of athletes and fans shaped in large part by Ukrainian immigrants. The sport offers a rallying place for Ukrainians at a time when their home country is fighting for survival.
University of Hawai’i researchers were awarded over $2 million to support the next phase of a Maui wildfire study. The Maui Learnings to Overcome Adversities study examines long-term impacts of the 2023 wildfires and seeks to improve post-disaster well-being.