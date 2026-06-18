In 'Toy Story 5,' tech has come to play

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and the gang are facing a new threat to playtime this weekend.

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TOM HANKS: (As Woody) What is that?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Device established.

SUMMERS: That is right. Tech has come to play in "Toy Story 5." Critic Bob Mondello says it's a development so filled with possibilities, it might be worth a couple of sequels.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: A wedding of plastic cutlery in Bonnie's backyard.

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SCARLETT SPEARS: (As Bonnie) Do you, Forky, take Karen Beverly to be your beloved bride?

MONDELLO: Cowgirl Jessie is officiating.

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JOAN CUSACK: (As Jessie) I now pronounce you husband and knife.

MONDELLO: Guests include Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Buzz Lightyear, Rex.

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CUSACK: (As Jessie) Who poisoned the maid of honor?

MONDELLO: And then everything changes.

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LORI ALAN: (As Bonnie's mom) Bonnie, there's a package for you.

MONDELLO: Bonnie is now 8, and her folks, who have apparently shown remarkable restraint up to this point, have bought her her first toy with a screen.

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SPEARS: (As Bonnie) Oh, thank you. Thank you.

GRETA LEE: (As Lilypad) Hi there. I'm Lilypad.

(SOUNDBITE OF FROG RIBBIT)

LEE: (As Lilypad) Let's play.

WALLACE SHAWN: (As Rex) Oh, extinction. Not again.

MONDELLO: As Rex has correctly guessed, Bonnie will shortly be wedded to her new device...

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JAY HERNANDEZ: (As Bonnie's dad) Bonnie, screen time's over now.

SPEARS: (As Bonnie) OK.

MONDELLO: ...And ignoring her toys. So Jessie steps up.

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CUSACK: (As Jessie) I want to talk to you, device.

LEE: (As Lilypad) Please, call me Lily.

CUSACK: (As Jessie) Me and the toys have been working all summer...

LEE: (As Lilypad) Uh-huh.

CUSACK: (As Jessie) ...To try and get Bonnie to make friends.

LEE: (As Lilypad) Yeah.

CUSACK: (As Jessie) But then you had to ruin...

LEE: (As Lilypad) Got it.

CUSACK: (As Jessie) ...It. You're not even listening to me.

LEE: (As Lilypad) I'm always listening. See?

AUTOMATED VOICE: (As device) Now, look here. Me and the toys I've been working all summer.

LEE: (As Lilypad) Now in Spanish.

AUTOMATED VOICE: (As device, speaking Spanish).

JOHN RATZENBERGER: (As Hamm) I got dibs on behind the dresser.

MONDELLO: Jessie is upset enough to call Woody, who's been helping lost toys find their children - more and more lost toys, he concedes, as screens take over.

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HANKS: (As Woody) I don't know, Jessie. Toys are for play, but tech is - is for everything.

MONDELLO: Now, the distinction being made here isn't just toys and tech. It's the difference between playing, which tends to be unstructured - about exploring and make believe - and playing games, which always involves rules and defined goals, winners and losers. Computers do the playing games thing very well - the freeform, imaginative thing, less well.

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CUSACK: (As Jessie) I'm losing Bonnie to this device.

MONDELLO: And yes, there's a certain through-the-looking-glass quality to a Pixar movie dissing screens, since Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple computers, was the guy who sold Pixar to Disney, but never mind. The "Toy Story" movies have always kept play and characters central.

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TONY HALE: (As Forky) Why are you wearing a dress, Woody?

HANKS: (As Woody) It's called a poncho, Forky. Thought I'd change it up.

HALE: (As Forky) Eh.

HANKS: (As Woody) Well, Bow likes it.

MONDELLO: Pixar has featured girls of color this time and brought its A team, Andrew Stanton, writer of the original "Toy Story" three decades ago and director of "Finding Nemo" and "WALL-E," cowrote and codirected here. The whole vocal cast is back, along with tech-centered newbies, Conan O'Brien, as a toilet paper gizmo named...

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CONAN O'BRIEN: (As Smarty Pants) Smarty Pants. Hygiene instructor. He'll wipe you out.

MONDELLO: ...Also Snappy, who can take photos and send them on the web, Atlas, a hippo that can be tracked by GPS, a pizza with sunglasses - don't ask - played by Bad Bunny. And in the spirit of Marvel's Multiverses the Multibuzz (ph)...

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TIM ALLEN: (As Buzz Lightyear) We're going to need backup.

MONDELLO: ...A whole army of upgraded Buzz Lightyears...

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ALLEN: (As Buzz Lightyears) Affirmative, commander.

MONDELLO: ...Fumbling back to civilization...

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ALLEN: (As Buzz Lightyear) No way.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters) Wait for us.

MONDELLO: ...After the cargo crate washed up on a deserted island. A lot going on, in short, and a lot to warm the heart, which is what the "Toy Story" movies have always been about. I usually have a knee-jerk reaction that if a title ends in a number higher than two, it is basically a cash grab. But I confess that, as Taylor Swift was singing a song over the end credits that we'll for sure be hearing at Oscar time...

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TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) I knew you through the daze of the blades of the grass in summer.

MONDELLO: ...That "Toy Story 6" didn't sound all that unreasonable. I'm Bob Mondello.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I KNEW IT, I KNEW YOU")

SWIFT: (Singing) I memorized the sound of your bare footsteps running wild. It's been a long time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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