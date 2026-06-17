Las Culturistas Culture Awards take the elitism out of awards shows

Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
HPR takes an exclusive preview at the new library in the Obama Presidential Center; University of Hawaiʻi Astronomer Roy Gal shareds upcoming astronomical phenomena, including an upcoming lunar eclipse of Venus.