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Las Culturistas Culture Awards take the elitism out of awards shows

NPR | By Fio Geiran,
Christopher IntagliataAilsa ChangKristian MonroeSarah Handel
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:47 AM HST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang of the Las Culturistas podcast about their tongue-in-cheek "Culture Awards" broadcast.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Fio Geiran
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Kristian Monroe
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
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