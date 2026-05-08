Banana Nut Bread

Pixie Clay / HPR

With the abundance of backyard bananas, this recipe is the perfect way to use up some that have gotten too ripe to eat as is. Or if you have some bananas taking up space in your freezer, you can use this recipe to clear them out.

This recipe comes from a book called A Collection of Favorite Recipes From the Families and Friends of the USS Lake Erie. It’s unclear when this book was published.

The USS Lake Erie CG-70 is a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser. It was commissioned by the United States Navy at Pearl Harbor in 1993. It had been based in Hawaiʻi after its commissioning, making it a notable exception to typical homeporting on the continent. In 2014, the ship departed and moved to its new homeport of San Diego, California.

The recipe book has a wide variety of recipes, plus numerous pages of helpful kitchen hints and tricks. There’s also pages of conversion and charts to help with whatever kitchen issue might arise - especially how many cups are in special shaped pans.

I picked this banana bread recipe because the measurement was in whole fruits and not cups since it’s hard to judge how many bananas are needed for a cup. You can use any type of nuts you want, including macadamia nuts! Or leave it out for plain banana bread due to allergies. If you want to make it a bit more special, you can add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org