Taiwan's opposition leader meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing

Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a big mahalo to everyone supporting HPR now during our fundraising campaign with interview flashbacks from his 17 years on the air at HPR. Today we hear highlights from one of guitar legend John McLaughlin's appearances over the years. This interview is from 2018.
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami says the Garden Isle has likely gotten through the worst of the storm; Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre is preparing a new opera about the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, the lifelong friend of King Kamehameha III