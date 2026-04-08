What comes next for the Strait of Hormuz

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
In early April, a federal judge rejected an executive order issued by President Trump to end federal funding for public media. Here are five things to know about what this means for Hawaiʻi Public Radio, and how we are moving forward, together: