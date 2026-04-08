A win for public media — and what comes next

Aloha kākou,

In early April, a federal judge rejected an executive order issued by President Trump to end federal funding for public media. You can read more about the decision here.

Here are five things to know about what this means for Hawaiʻi Public Radio, and how we are moving forward, together:

1. This is outstanding news for free speech, a free press and the First Amendment at large. The court found that the U.S. government cannot discriminate against news outlets on the basis of the views they express. This is an important decision – and one we’re proud to celebrate with you.

2. This ruling does NOT restore federal funding to HPR or to any part of public media, or mean that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) will be reinstated. CPB has closed its doors. Congress rescinded funding to public media in July 2025, and there are no plans to add it back to the federal budget.

3. Public media is more reliant than ever on the communities we serve. This is HPR’s first full year without the federal funding we’ve relied on for decades. When Congress voted to claw back funding, it meant replacing $525,000 or 6% of HPR’s $8.3 million annual budget, not just once, but every year going forward.

4. Because of your support, HPR is here, stronger than ever, to serve all of Hawaiʻi with accurate and helpful journalism, inspiring music and uplifting connections. We elevate the voices, views and stories that would go otherwise unheard and we’re doing so as a 100% community-backed organization.

5. HPR’s first spring campaign since the elimination of federal funds starts on April 8. Mahalo in advance for showing your support and encouraging others to do so. We are so grateful to YOU, and to the many community members across the islands, for stepping forward in so many ways to safeguard HPR’s mission and work. Let’s move forward, together.

Aloha,

Meredith Artley, President & CEO

Valerie Yee, Chief Community Giving Officer

