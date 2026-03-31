Kherson, Ukraine: A hometown changed (Pt. 1)

Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
As the Molokaʻi community continues to grapple with severe flooding impacts, a place was damaged that many didn’t expect: a cemetery. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports that some ʻohana were shocked to discover their loved ones' graves have sunk drastically.
HPR's Maddie Bender shares the story of a Hawaiʻi Island couple caught up in the immigration crackdown; Kalani High senior Anson Li, ʻIolani senior Jackson Brewer and University of Hawaiʻi freshman Mahealani Jackson talk about how AI is affecting their education