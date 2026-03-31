Judge rules White House ballroom construction must halt until Congress OK's it

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon ruled Tuesday that construction on President Trump's White House ballroom "must stop until Congress authorizes its completion."

Using a notable number of exclamation points, Leon said the plaintiff, the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States, is likely to succeed in their lawsuit and therefore he is granting a preliminary injunction to halt construction.

"The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!" Leon wrote.

Leon said however that he will delay the enforcement of the injunction for 14 days because he expects the administration to appeal immediately. He also said he would allow construction to continue for "the safety and security of the White House" – a clear reference to the secure bunker being constructed under the building.

A long-time dream project for President Trump, the ballroom is designed to seat 1,000 guests and will cost at least $300 million, according to estimates by the president. It has generated massive controversy and public pushback, but recently got approval from the Commission of Fine Arts, an architectural review panel now packed with Trump allies. The commission voted to give it a final signoff despite not seeing the final design. It had received more than 2,000 public comments, which according to staff were 99% negative.

The National Capital Planning Commission is set to vote on the ballroom project during a meeting on Thursday.

President Trump responded to the ruling in a social media post complaining that the National Trust for Historic Preservation doesn't appreciate his efforts at "sprucing up" Washington's buildings from the White House to the Kennedy Center.

"So, the White House Ballroom, and The Trump Kennedy Center, which are under budget, ahead of schedule, and will be among the most magnificent Buildings of their kind anywhere in the World, gets sued by a group that was cut off by Government years ago, but all of the many DISASTERS in our Country are left alone to die. Doesn't make much sense, does it?" he wrote.

Leon had previously allowed the construction to continue in a February ruling. In that filing, the National Trust for Historic Preservation argued the president hadn't followed proper procedure in tearing down the East Wing of the White House and soliciting private donations to fund the $300-million ballroom.

In that February opinion, Leon wrote that he wasn't making a determination on the merits because of the way the suit had been framed. He concluded, saying that if the group were to amend its complaint "the Court will expeditiously consider it and, if viable, address the merits of the novel and weighty issues presented."

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