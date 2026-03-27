Tofu poki for sharing

Pixie Clay / HPR

When natural disasters happen in Hawaiʻi, the community always comes together to support one another. And it’s the neighbors who are there first. Here’s a dish that’s simple and travels well. You can bring it to someone a few houses down, whom you might not know too well, and build a stronger community around where you live.

This recipe, and the spelling of poki, comes from the Helemano Cookbook: A Collection of Recipes from Our Home to Your Home. It was published in 1998 with proceeds going to Wahiawā’s Helemano Elementary School Summer Preschool Program.

Recipes in the book were contributed by students, parents, staff and friends of the preschool program. There’s even a section called Cooking with Kids that has easy recipes that you can get the keiki to help out with.

The book has a lot of variety – main dishes, appetizers, desserts, snacks. There are recipes for tons of familiar favorites, but also some less commonly seen recipes like Easy Crunchy Chicken Teriyaki.

If you don’t have limu for the tofu poki recipe, it’s okay to leave it out. The most important thing is making that connection with someone and being there for one another in times of need.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org