Illustrator Bailey Onaga, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Maui-born and raised artist and illustrator Bailey Onaga works under the creative alias B. Miyo to design products that reflect the culture and lifestyle of her home in Wailuku.

“B. Miyo is a combination of my first initial and my middle name, Miyoko, shortened to what sounds like 微妙 or ‘sublime’ in Japanese. It reflects my artistic style while honoring my Japanese culture.

Through my array of products, which includes apparel, accessories, and stationery goods, I also feature original artwork that often pays homage to ‘Slice of Life Kine Tingz’: the simple aspects of life that are often overlooked as ordinary, and what makes living in Hawaiʻi so unique. Much of my work is inspired by endemic plants and animals found only here in Hawaiʻi. I hope that my art not only brings awareness to the environment but also is a way for me to feel connected to my Kanaka ʻŌiwi heritage. Outside of freelancing, I also work as a studio assistant and teacher at Sabado Studios in Wailuku, Maui, where I contribute to the creative community and help guide the next generation of local artists.”

View B. Miyo Art online to see Bailey’s shop filled with her Hawaiʻi-inspired creations. Connect with her on Instagram for even more Slice of Life Kine Tingz.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Dec. 2, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.