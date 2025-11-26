Glass artist Heather Mettler, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Inspired by the versatility, fluidity, and textural capabilities of working with glass, Heather Mettler creates pieces layered in textures and patterns sandblasted by hand, inspired by her home on Hawaiʻi Island.

"Making art is like prayer. Because of my desire to shine beauty into the lives of those who collect my work, the creation process is a spiritual practice for me. Every glass piece that leaves my studio carries a blessing of joy. Growing up on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, I was immersed in the flora, fauna, and ocean. Hāpuʻu ferns, sea life, rustic lava fields, and exquisite birds have made Kona a magical place to call home.

As a teenager, I apprenticed to an artist specializing in sandblasting. I expanded my skills at the Pilchuck Glass School and the University of Hawaiʻi, where I learned casting and glass blowing techniques, and earned a BFA in glass. For nearly 20 years, glass has been my canvas, but the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands is my true inspiration. I draw creative energy for my pieces by watching the changing Pacific waters and etch each unique vessel, envisioning a series centered on a common theme. Each is a gift from the heart, and I am thrilled to share the blessings of the islands by shining love and light into your home."

Explore Heather’s Basket Series — an abstract and modern combination that creates a watery, ethereal experience, or her Beach Pebble Series, which draws inspiration from the ocean seascape and Native Hawaiian ferns. Find other selections or place a special order here. Heather has a piece featured in the Hawaiʻi Nei Exhibition at Wailoa Art Center, and additional works can be found at various galleries and on Instagram.