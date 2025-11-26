© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
artist spotlight in styled writing against the pattern of a lauhala mat
Artist Spotlight
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap. Each week, we rotate the spotlight from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi to feature a new artist and let their talent shine.

Glass artist Heather Mettler, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM HST
Heather Mettler
Heather Mettler is a glass artist based from Hawaiʻi Island.

Inspired by the versatility, fluidity, and textural capabilities of working with glass, Heather Mettler creates pieces layered in textures and patterns sandblasted by hand, inspired by her home on Hawaiʻi Island.

"Making art is like prayer. Because of my desire to shine beauty into the lives of those who collect my work, the creation process is a spiritual practice for me. Every glass piece that leaves my studio carries a blessing of joy. Growing up on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, I was immersed in the flora, fauna, and ocean. Hāpuʻu ferns, sea life, rustic lava fields, and exquisite birds have made Kona a magical place to call home.

As a teenager, I apprenticed to an artist specializing in sandblasting. I expanded my skills at the Pilchuck Glass School and the University of Hawaiʻi, where I learned casting and glass blowing techniques, and earned a BFA in glass. For nearly 20 years, glass has been my canvas, but the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands is my true inspiration. I draw creative energy for my pieces by watching the changing Pacific waters and etch each unique vessel, envisioning a series centered on a common theme. Each is a gift from the heart, and I am thrilled to share the blessings of the islands by shining love and light into your home."

Explore Heather’s Basket Series — an abstract and modern combination that creates a watery, ethereal experience, or her Beach Pebble Series, which draws inspiration from the ocean seascape and Native Hawaiian ferns. Find other selections or place a special order here. Heather has a piece featured in the Hawaiʻi Nei Exhibition at Wailoa Art Center, and additional works can be found at various galleries and on Instagram.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
