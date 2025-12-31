Muralist, educator, and mahiʻai Shaeanae Tam, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Sheanae Tam is the Oʻahu-born and raised artist, educator, and mahiʻai from the ahupuaʻa of Kailua.

“I earned my BFA in painting from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and coming from a family of fishermen, I remain deeply immersed in the ongoing process of diving, fishing, preparing, and disposing. These lived experiences form the foundation of my artistic practice. My work often centers on aquatic life and the environments they inhabit, drawing from direct observation, site-specific research, moʻolelo, and ʻike kūpuna. In recent paintings and commissions, I depict flora and fauna native to particular locations, layered with historic land maps, patterns, or contemporary bathymetry charts, visually connecting viewers to place, practices, and the generations who have lived in relationship with these ecosystems.

My creative process mirrors my broader life practice — observing, gathering, reflecting, and translating experience into form. My work in regenerative farming and background as an art teacher in full-inclusion classrooms inform a values-driven approach rooted in care, patience, and reciprocity with ʻāina. Cultural responsiveness, equity, and inclusion guide both my artmaking and teaching, ensuring my work remains relational, responsible, and grounded in place.”

Find Sheanae’s art and murals on her website . Discover more of Sheanae’s ʻāina-inspired work unfolding on Instagram .

