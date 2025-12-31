© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Artist Spotlight
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap. Each week, we rotate the spotlight from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi to feature a new artist and let their talent shine.

Muralist, educator, and mahiʻai Shaeanae Tam, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published December 31, 2025 at 4:00 PM HST
Sheanae Tam's art varies from ʻāina-inspired murals to photography and sculptures that reflect her upbringing and fishing background.
Sheanae Tam
Sheanae Tam's art varies from ʻāina-inspired murals to photography and sculptures that reflect her upbringing and fishing background.

Sheanae Tam is the Oʻahu-born and raised artist, educator, and mahiʻai from the ahupuaʻa of Kailua.

“I earned my BFA in painting from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and coming from a family of fishermen, I remain deeply immersed in the ongoing process of diving, fishing, preparing, and disposing. These lived experiences form the foundation of my artistic practice. My work often centers on aquatic life and the environments they inhabit, drawing from direct observation, site-specific research, moʻolelo, and ʻike kūpuna. In recent paintings and commissions, I depict flora and fauna native to particular locations, layered with historic land maps, patterns, or contemporary bathymetry charts, visually connecting viewers to place, practices, and the generations who have lived in relationship with these ecosystems.

My creative process mirrors my broader life practice — observing, gathering, reflecting, and translating experience into form. My work in regenerative farming and background as an art teacher in full-inclusion classrooms inform a values-driven approach rooted in care, patience, and reciprocity with ʻāina. Cultural responsiveness, equity, and inclusion guide both my artmaking and teaching, ensuring my work remains relational, responsible, and grounded in place.”

Find Sheanae’s art and murals on her website. Discover more of Sheanae’s ʻāina-inspired work unfolding on Instagram.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Dec. 31 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
