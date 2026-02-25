© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
artist spotlight in styled writing against the pattern of a lauhala mat
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap.

Sewist Kahuakaʻi Rapoza, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:27 PM HST

By Kahua is a small sewing business based in Puna, Hawaiʻi, founded by Kahuakaʻi Rapoza, a 24-year-old sewist creating patchwork hoodies, blankets, and thoughtfully made lifestyle goods.

“The name By Kahua comes from my own name, reflecting the personal, hands-on nature of my work. My sewing is deeply inspired by my Tūtū, Louise Iaea of Molokaʻi, whose creativity, resourcefulness, and care continue to shape the way I approach making. That influence is reflected in my use of patchwork, an appreciation for reuse, and the belief that handmade items carry memory, warmth, and story. Each piece is sewn with intention and meant to be worn, used, and lived in.

I hold a bachelor’s degree in Hawaiian Studies and thoughtfully incorporate ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi into my work through storytelling and design, with the hope of contributing in a small way to language revitalization. Rooted in Puna and guided by ʻohana, place, and culture, By Kahua is about honoring lineage, creativity, and connection through slow, intentional sewing made with aloha.”

Visit By Kahua on Instagram to view blankets, keiki pieces, hoodies and other pathwork goods. Currently, By Kahua is only accepting custom orders, which can be placed via Instagram direct messaging.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Feb. 25, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
