Designer, freediver, and photographer Alyssa Rodrigues, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

As the founder and designer behind the brand Lōʻihi, Alyssa Rodrigues creates ocean-inspired art and apparel rooted in Hawaiʻi, guided by a commitment to sustainability.

A multidisciplinary artist, freediver, and ocean photographer, born and raised on Oʻahu and now residing on Moku o Keawe (Hawaiʻi Island), Alyssa’s life and creative practice are deeply shaped by the ocean — not only as a source of beauty and inspiration, but as a provider and teacher that comes with responsibility. With a background in environmental science, she weaves this foundation into her designs as a way to inspire deeper connection, awareness, and care for marine ecosystems.

“Through Lōʻihi, I create thoughtfully designed, small-batch pieces that reflect a sense of place, cultural memory, and mindful living. Each collection is informed by time spent in the water — freediving, observing marine life, and documenting quiet moments beneath the surface — along with a commitment to more conscious production and environmental stewardship.

At the heart of my work is storytelling: honoring the ocean as a lifeline, preserving connection to place, and inviting others to slow down, reconnect, and protect what sustains us. I believe creativity can be a powerful pathway to conservation, and my work exists at the intersection of art, lived experience, and reverence for the sea.”

Visit the Lōʻihi webshop to find conscious clothing and accessories inspired by the ocean. Discover Lōʻihi on Instagram to view more of Alyssa’s work beyond the page. Contact Alyssa for creative inquiries at alohaloihi@gmail.com . Find Lōʻihi products at any of these retailers: Nankos Fishing Supply , Kona Honu Divers , Pops Spearfishing , Hanapaʻa Fishing Kauaʻi , and Pacific Rim Fishing .

Connor Mazzola / Alyssa Rodrigues

