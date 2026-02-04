Oil painter Sachelle Dae, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Sachelle Dae creates expressive and abstract oil paintings inspired by the landscapes and life from her Maui home.

“I moved to Maui from Oʻahu when I was a child. After graduating from high school, I did a two-year program at UH Maui and then studied art with Semyon Bilmes at Atelier Maui. After, I moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to receive classical training in humanist realism oil painting at Studio Incamminati. There, I focused on the human figure, portraiture, and still life. While my early work was deeply rooted in realism, my current practice has veered towards more expressive and abstract interpretations of my subjects. I aim to experience the sensory and visual without the filter of language, and ask what this moment, person, or object holds without a name? By abstracting and deconstructing representation, I remove the singularity of person and object and relate it to the whole to create a unified visual field, and recognize the interconnectedness of all things.

I love the outdoors and enjoy surfing and working in my garden. For seven years, I taught elementary and middle school art before having my daughter. These lived experiences are also common themes and elements that show in my work. I’m currently working on a solo show, inspired by my daughter, which will be displayed at Kaiao Space in Honolulu on November 6, 2026.”

View Sachelle’s selected works of oil paintings on her website. Find more of her art featured on Instagram.

