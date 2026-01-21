Printmaker Leslie Frasier, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Kauaʻi-based printmaker Leslie Frasier is a self-taught maker of fiber arts and crafts.

“Making art transports me, and I am blessed with being able to share my love of creating beautiful art with my students as a middle school art teacher on the island of Kauaʻi. As an elementary/middle-level educator for over 25 years, I have experimented and shared many different types of art mediums with my students, but found that printmaking most suited my artistic sensibility.

With each new artistic experience, I am inspired by my students and I learn and grow right alongside them. My abstract landscape monotypes are inspired by the beauty and colors of Kauaʻi. Each original piece is made using a Gelli plate and acrylic paint. The paint is rolled onto the Gelli plate with a brayer. Stencils and different textures are added in layers to produce the design. The result creates a unique interpretation with shapes, colors and textures inspired by the landscapes and beachscapes of Kauaʻi. I hope that my work evokes Kauaʻi’s unique sense of place and captures some of the magic of the Garden Island, this place I call home.”

Leslie was the recipient of the Bernice Suna Memorial Award for Best in Show at the Kauaʻi Society of Artists Art Kauaʻi 2022. Visit her website to view her Kauaʻi-inspired work. Find updates of Leslie’s new art on Instagram . And her work is available for purchase at the following Kauaʻi stores: Banana Patch Studio , Aspire Furniture , Home Town Kauaʻi , and Kong Lung Trading .

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Jan. 21, 2026.