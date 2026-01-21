© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
artist spotlight in styled writing against the pattern of a lauhala mat
Artist Spotlight
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap. Each week, we rotate the spotlight from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi to feature a new artist and let their talent shine.

Printmaker Leslie Frasier, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM HST
Leslie Frasier is a Kauaʻi-based artist who specializes in printmaking and other fiber and craft art.
Leslie Frasier
Leslie Frasier is a Kauaʻi-based artist who specializes in printmaking and other fiber and craft art.

Kauaʻi-based printmaker Leslie Frasier is a self-taught maker of fiber arts and crafts.

“Making art transports me, and I am blessed with being able to share my love of creating beautiful art with my students as a middle school art teacher on the island of Kauaʻi. As an elementary/middle-level educator for over 25 years, I have experimented and shared many different types of art mediums with my students, but found that printmaking most suited my artistic sensibility.

With each new artistic experience, I am inspired by my students and I learn and grow right alongside them. My abstract landscape monotypes are inspired by the beauty and colors of Kauaʻi. Each original piece is made using a Gelli plate and acrylic paint. The paint is rolled onto the Gelli plate with a brayer. Stencils and different textures are added in layers to produce the design. The result creates a unique interpretation with shapes, colors and textures inspired by the landscapes and beachscapes of Kauaʻi. I hope that my work evokes Kauaʻi’s unique sense of place and captures some of the magic of the Garden Island, this place I call home.” 

Leslie was the recipient of the Bernice Suna Memorial Award for Best in Show at the Kauaʻi Society of Artists Art Kauaʻi 2022. Visit her website to view her Kauaʻi-inspired work. Find updates of Leslie’s new art on Instagram. And her work is available for purchase at the following Kauaʻi stores: Banana Patch Studio, Aspire Furniture, Home Town Kauaʻi, and Kong Lung Trading

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Jan. 21, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
More Artist Spotlights