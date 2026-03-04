Vintage sign maker Steven Neill, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

“I was raised in a traditional California sign shop, where I painted my first sign at 12 years old under my father’s watchful eye. Learning the business from my Father, along with many of the ‘old masters,’ labored with hand layout and lettering. In 1994, my love for Hawaiʻi motivated me to move my family to the Big Island, where I began experimenting with vintage-style (antiqued) Hawaiiana signs because of my love of old signs, Hawaiian history, and old Hawaiʻi commercial art. The signs quickly became collectibles with friends, businesses, galleries, and even celebrities, including a U.S. president.

Sold exclusively in art galleries since 2000, I have hand-made over 13,000 signs as of early 2026. Every sign is hand-laid out, painted, hand antiqued, signed, and numbered on the back. My trademark signature on each sign is my hand-done ‘11 o’clock ding.’ The signs seem to evoke a good feeling in everyone who sees them. Today, my signs focus primarily on the things closest to my heart, vintage Hawaiiana, often created on surfboard-shaped masonite or wood, that capture the essence of Hawaiʻi’s golden years (1920-1950) in convincingly distressed, antique style. As an avid, lifelong surfer, my love for the traditional Hawaiian sport is evident in much of my work, as well as my fascination and love of the islands ‘Territorial Daysʻ of flying clippers, Matson liners and Waikīkī Beach boys. The galleries sell more than I can make, which is a good problem for an old sign painter who loves what he does.”

View Steven Neill’s vintage sign art on Instagram. Find any of Steve’s signs sold in these galleries: Genesis Gallery on Hawaiʻi Island, Aesthetic Gallery on Oʻahu, Riso Gallery and Yellowfish Trading Company on Kauaʻi.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on March 4, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.FacebookLinkedIn