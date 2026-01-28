Native Hawaiian glass artist Samson Tanoa Low, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Oʻahu-born and raised artist Samson Tanoa Low works with molten glass to create art inspired by his Hawaiian culture.

“I began working with glass as a student attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. I had no idea that custom hand-shaped glass existed until I found a class offering glass art as an elective. It turned out to be the hardest, yet most rewarding practice I’ve ever experienced, so I continued with glass classes and graduated with my degree in art. I realized that I am the only Native Hawaiian glass sculptor. I find that both glass art and Hawaiians are very underrepresented. I hope to combine molten glass with my perspective as a Hawaiian to create something powerful, spread aloha, and share my culture with the world.

My current Hānau (birth) and Kai (ocean) collections showcase Pele (goddess of fire) and her lava, as well as the waters surrounding the islands and the currents there, offering displays of how the Hawaiian islands were created. My Hānau Collection is a unique style I created by combining multiple techniques and adapting them to my vision. When I started to bring the idea to life, I sought guidance from others, but I could not find anyone who had done anything similar. I went through a ton of trial and error with constant evolution until I ended up with the finished pieces.”

Check out how Samson creates his pieces on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. A select number of pieces are available on his website. View his pieces in person by stopping by any of these galleries: Waikiki Ocean Gallery, Aesthetic Hawaii, or Volcano Arts Center.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Jan. 28, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.