Narrative illustrator Jillian Ikehara, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Maui illustrator Jillian Ikehara aims to share authentic stories about Hawaiʻi's history, culture, and people through character design, comics, and narrative illustration.

“I am a graduate of California College of the Arts in San Francisco, where I earned a BFA in Illustration. Initially in college, I hesitated to make Hawaiʻi-inspired work. I felt I had to demonstrate that I was capable of working in the art industry, regardless of location. However, I realized that not making Hawaiʻi-inspired art was disconnecting me from my identity, so my thesis project, Holoholo, became a turning point. I depicted an authentic Hawaiʻi experience, wanting the work to feel like home for Hawaiʻi natives, and to give those who weren’t a new perspective. Holoholo was my ‘aha’ moment. It blended my desire to share Hawaiʻi with others in my graphic style through narrative illustration, character design, and dynamic compositions. I knew I wanted to return home and become part of the art community on Maui, so I moved back in the summer of 2025.

My work features ‘slice of life’ moments with Hawaiʻi or Polynesia as the backdrop, reinterpreting and resharing older Hawaiian stories or legends (sometimes forgotten or not well known) through new visual mediums, and creating characters, clothing, and products that are inspired by modern or vintage iconography. My ultimate goal is to make art for people who see themselves in it and for those who want to understand it better. I currently work at Aloha Kira as their design and product development coordinator during the day, and I have been accumulating some freelance work and vending at art markets on the side. I am grateful to have had opportunities ever since graduating that allow me to make work that is relatable and meaningful to Hawaiʻi, reassuring me that I’m on the right track."

Visit Jillian’s website and portfolio featuring all her bright and bold compositions. Find her newest illustrations depicting her characters in timeless muʻumuʻu designs on Instagram. Contact Jillian for commission work here.

