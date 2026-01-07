Glass artist Lindsay Dennis, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Island artist Lindsay Dennis starts her process with pencil and paper, sketching designs and patterns out by hand that will become a finished puzzle composed of beautiful glass pieces.

“Growing up, I spent a lot of days in my dad’s art studio, learning various techniques from him. In 2008, while my husband and I were building our home, I discovered stained glass when an artist friend who creates stained glass offered to teach me, rather than taking the job. I jumped at the opportunity to learn and was instantly hooked. A month later, I bought all the materials to start a small glass studio, beginning with trial-and-error pieces and gifts for friends. After watching YouTube videos, reading how-to books, and taking a two-week stained-glass course at the Volcano Art Center, I started a shop on Etsy and Instagram selling my pieces. Over time, the shop got busier, and I started creating bigger, complex pieces and taking on custom orders.

During COVID, my family helped me build the stained-glass art studio of my dreams! Living on the Big Island, I am inspired by the ocean, marine life, the rainforest, and even patterns on dresses and aloha shirts. My husband has recently joined me in experimenting with incorporating driftwood and Native Hawaiian woods as border pieces for the glass, so I’m excited for the future! My favorite part of this form of art is the design process of my patterns. It’s a process that will always keep calling me back."

View Lindsay’s All Things Art and Sea shop on Instagram or discover her pieces from any of these shops that carry her art: Kona Treehouse, Mauna Lani Auberge, and Home Town Kauaʻi.

