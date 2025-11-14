Photographer Keisha Tanaka, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Keisha Tanaka is a Kanaka ʻŌiwi artist from the ahupuaʻa of Heʻeia on Oʻahu.

“My art is guided by ʻāina and ʻike kūpuna, and inspired by the kāhuli (tree snails), whose voices, once innumerable, were known to fill forests with song. My photography aims to document the smaller, often overlooked moments that weave the rich tapestry of community when we kākoʻo (support) one another. From Tūtū teaching moʻopuna to ʻōpio joy in ʻāina, my work documents communities working together towards ea (sovereignty). The phrase 'kāhuli mai' — 'turn toward me' — guides my practice, both as a practical photographer’s request and a call for the lāhui to turn towards each other to build a better Hawaiʻi. Each moʻolelo (story) I have the privilege to photograph hopes to fill Hawaiʻi’s forests with our stories once more.

Beyond art, I work at Kupu, a nonprofit organization that fosters careers for youth and young adults in conservation. As a staff member and alumna, I amplify stories that secure funding for mālama ʻāina initiatives and advocate for climate resilience. It is the dedication of educators, practitioners, technicians, scientists, lobbyists, administrators, artists, students, and the lehulehu (multitude) who contribute in between that fuels the work at Kāhuli Mai.”

Visit the Kāhuli Mai webpage to view individual sessions of ʻohana, couples, portraits, and lāhui.

