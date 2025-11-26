Why kids are leading the charge back to movie theatres

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rolled back protections for housing discrimination related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and English language proficiency. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the state’s efforts to fill the gap.
Gov. Josh Green discusses military leases, the Trump administration's challenge to the Green Fee; Kurt Suzuki takes over as manager of the Los Angeles Angels, making him the first person from Hawaiʻi to manage a Major League Baseball team