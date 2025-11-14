Muralist Jana Ireijo, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

A graduate of Baldwin High School on Maui, UH Mānoa, and the Pratt Institute in New York, Jana Ireijo is the Hawaiʻi-born-and-raised visual artist and founder of Vanishing Murals.

“I create site-specific ephemeral murals using wildfire charcoal, ocean water, and earth pigments. My murals highlight endangered species and environmental issues, blending science, storytelling, and community engagement. These artworks are designed to wash away, inspired by the Buddhist teachings of impermanence. I collaborate closely with scientists, cultural practitioners, and community leaders to guide each project from materials to meaning.

Through this layered and immersive approach, my work becomes both an offering and a call to witness: How do we grieve what is disappearing? And how might we reimagine our role in protecting what remains?

Recent projects of mine include a 'Vanishing ‘Akikiki' mural for The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra, and a 60-foot mural commissioned by Maui Public Art Corps for Lāhainā, inspired by intergenerational stories and the healing power of the ocean. Each vanishing mural is a reminder that our choices can either accelerate loss or create a sense of urgency to protect what remains.”

Visit Vanishing Murals to learn more about Jana and her unique process behind her ephemeral creations.

