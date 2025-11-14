© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Artist Spotlight

Muralist Jana Ireijo, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:34 AM HST
Jana Ireijo is a Hawaiʻi-born visual artist and founder of Vanishing Murals based on Oʻahu.
Jana Ireijo is a Hawaiʻi-born visual artist and founder of Vanishing Murals based on Oʻahu.

A graduate of Baldwin High School on Maui, UH Mānoa, and the Pratt Institute in New York, Jana Ireijo is the Hawaiʻi-born-and-raised visual artist and founder of Vanishing Murals.

“I create site-specific ephemeral murals using wildfire charcoal, ocean water, and earth pigments. My murals highlight endangered species and environmental issues, blending science, storytelling, and community engagement. These artworks are designed to wash away, inspired by the Buddhist teachings of impermanence. I collaborate closely with scientists, cultural practitioners, and community leaders to guide each project from materials to meaning.

Through this layered and immersive approach, my work becomes both an offering and a call to witness: How do we grieve what is disappearing? And how might we reimagine our role in protecting what remains?

Recent projects of mine include a 'Vanishing ‘Akikiki' mural for The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra, and a 60-foot mural commissioned by Maui Public Art Corps for Lāhainā, inspired by intergenerational stories and the healing power of the ocean. Each vanishing mural is a reminder that our choices can either accelerate loss or create a sense of urgency to protect what remains.”

Visit Vanishing Murals to learn more about Jana and her unique process behind her ephemeral creations. Watch her murals fade away through videos captured on Instagram

Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
