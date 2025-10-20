Some ants appear to alter their nestss to prevent epidemics

The request for proposals solicits applications in several priority areas, such as mental health and wellness support for youth, kūpuna and workforce groups, cultural and ʻāina-based programming, and first responder and peer support activities.
Protesters demonstrating against the policies of President Donald Trump gathered across the state on Saturday, joining the national day of “No Kings” rallies. Outside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu, HPR spoke with several people about why they came out to protest.