Trump and Netanyahu outline plan for Gaza

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
A $2.8 million federal grant is being used in a University of Hawaiʻi study that involves giving some patients funds for locally grown fruits and vegetables — and to see how the access to local and healthy food impacts high blood pressure and food insecurity.