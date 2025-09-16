The far-right and what it means to be British

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
A private school founded by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop gives admissions preference to Native Hawaiian applicants. A leading opponent of affirmative action is challenging the admission policy of Kamehameha Schools, arguing it discriminates against non-Hawaiians.