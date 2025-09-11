Shrinking middle class threatens U.S. stability, says Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin

Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back an artist he's been speaking with for decades in island radio — Jerry Garcia Band keyboard legend Melvin Seals! Melvin and his band are back at the Blue Note Hawaii tonight, then, Friday and Saturday at Porter Pavilion on the Garden Isle, and then Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept. 16 & 17, in lovely Pāʻia town on the Valley Isle — go to melvinsealsandjgb.com for more info! Get ready for some fun storytelling, in particular, the incredible tale of how Melvin first met Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia!