Shrinking middle class threatens U.S. stability, says Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back an artist he's been speaking with for decades in island radio — Jerry Garcia Band keyboard legend Melvin Seals! Melvin and his band are back at the Blue Note Hawaii tonight, then, Friday and Saturday at Porter Pavilion on the Garden Isle, and then Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept. 16 & 17, in lovely Pāʻia town on the Valley Isle — go to melvinsealsandjgb.com for more info! Get ready for some fun storytelling, in particular, the incredible tale of how Melvin first met Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia!

Listen • 12:04