© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:05 PM HST

Israel launches airstrike targeting Hamas in Qatar, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticizes Trump's surge of immigration agents in Chicago, administration released plan to improve children's health.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio