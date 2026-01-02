More mochi for the new year

Pixie Clay / HPR

Happy 2026! Mochi is eaten in the new year to symbolize good fortune, strength, and longevity as a Japanese tradition, which has also become a local tradition. If you haven’t gotten your fill of good luck deliciousness, here’s a recipe to try this weekend.

Mamo’s Microwave Mochi recipe stood out to me because it uses a can of Sprite as the liquid instead of water or milk. It comes from the book Still More of Our Favorite Recipes from the Leeward Community College Clerical Staff Council. It was published in 1996 and is the second recipe book put together by the council.

The recipe calls for koshian, which is a paste made from red adzuki beans. It’s a smooth texture because the paste is made without the skin of the beans. It’s different from tsubuan, which is made with whole beans with skin and has a slightly rougher texture.

My favorite part of this book is a section called Potpourri. True to its name, it includes a mix of recipes for beverages, dips, dressings, breads, pickles, preserves, pupus, and more.

