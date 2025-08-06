The director of 'Sketch' sought every emotion and every demographic

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Sacred Hearts School principal Tonato Lolesio talks about plans to set up classrooms in temporary facilities while rebuilding their campus, which was destroyed in the Lahaina fire; Hawaiʻi County Council Member Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder and Elaine Parlow from Action 4 Animals discuss a divisive measure that would prohibit the feeding of stray or feral animals on county property