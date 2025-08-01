After a disappointing jobs report, President Trump lashes out

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
The state Council on Revenues' latest forecast expects personal incomes in Hawaiʻi to slightly increase this year, but remain flat in 2026. Council member Carl Bonham says the increase is due to the strong start of the year Hawaiʻi had.