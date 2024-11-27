Trump plans to use presidential power known as impoundment to control spending

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Former Maui County Council Chair Kelly King along with 30 other voters are contesting the general election following her loss to Tom Cook. She wants to see the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court invalidate the results and order a new election.