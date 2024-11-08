To our Kaua‘i listeners: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. We are investigating the problem and do not yet have an estimated return of service. Our digital streams are not affected.
Elwood Edwards, the voice behind AOL’s famous 'You've got mail' alert, has died at 74
6 time Na Hoku Hanohano winner and member of the Recording Academy, Maggie Herron of Hawai`i Island chooses a few of her favorites from the first round of voting for the Grammys. Herron is a pianist and singer-songwriter who performs at the Lewers Lounge at the Halekulani Hotel and votes in the Jazz and Classical categories. Maggie Herron so graciously shares with us a day before the announcement of the Grammys' finalists, some highlights from the new releases of 2023- 2024:Lukas Foss: 3 American Pieces, Buffalo Philarmonic, JoAnn FallettaKenneth Fuchs: Light Year, Sinfonia of London, John WilsonMichele Mangani: Executive, Seunghee Lee & Manhattan Chamber PlayersThomas de Hartmann: Violin Concerto, Op. 66, Joshua Bell, INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, Dalia StasevskaAmina Figarova, Matsiko World Orphan Choir: Suite for Africa, Amina Figarova & Matsiko World Orphan Choir