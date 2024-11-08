© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Elwood Edwards, the voice behind AOL’s famous 'You've got mail' alert, has died at 74

Matt Ozug,
John Ketchum
Published November 8, 2024

Elwood Edwards, whose voice has spanned generations recorded the iconic "You’ve Got Mail" alert audio in 1989, has died at age 74.

Matt Ozug
John Ketchum
