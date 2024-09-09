© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
How climate change is affecting the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses

By Alejandra Borunda
Published September 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM HST

There's an outbreak of the rare mosquito-borne disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the Northeast. Could it be connected to climate change? No one knows.

Alejandra Borunda
