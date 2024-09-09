How climate change is affecting the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses

The state Health Department discusses how it's tracking dengue cases in Hawaiʻi; a local undefeated boxer shares his hopes and dreams after winning his latest fight; and Hawaiian music legend Marlene Sai talks about her passion for creating educational opportunities for young people
The debris and ash that remained after a deadly wildfire last year decimated a historic Maui town now sits in a temporary dump site. A controversy over whether that site is truly temporary — and over where the debris might finally wind up — has sparked a legal fight.