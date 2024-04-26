Skyline project gets long-awaited $125M in federal funding

The Honolulu’s rail project has received $125 million in long-awaited federal funding.

The money was released from the Federal Transit Administration after completing its amended Full Funding Grant Agreement.

The HART board approved the amended financial plan two years ago, but the agreement was finally completed in February.

“These funds are necessary for us to complete the project and will help us achieve our construction milestones as we work through the critical path of the project," said HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina in a statement.

This is the first funding under the agreement that HART has received since 2017.

The original federal funding grant agreement for $1.5 billion was signed in 2012. Back then, the project would have ended at Ala Moana Center.

Before this influx, HART had received more than $800 million. But to unlock the rest, the authority needed to revise its plan for a shorter rail line.

However, HART must reach other milestones to unlock more money.

When it awards the City Center Guideway and Stations contract, an additional $250 million will be awarded. That contract is expected later this year.

