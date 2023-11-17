© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dolly Parton has made a rock & roll album — with a little help from her friends

By Gurjit Kaur,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM HST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks to country music legend Dolly Parton about her new album Rockstar.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio