Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has officially ended, as previously announced. Nearly 1,200 Hawaiʻi residents died from COVID-19. Gov. Josh Green said the state expected to see over 4,000 deaths each year if no action was taken.