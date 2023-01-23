Lei and song fill the funeral procession for Abigail Kawānanakoa

More than 1,600 people arrived at ʻIolani Palace on Sunday to pay their respects to the late Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa.

The Campbell Estate heiress – whom some consider the last Hawaiian princess – died in December at the age of 96.

A traditional Hawaiian wailing chant was performed as the casket of Kawānanakoa arrived in a black hearse at the front gates of ‘Iolani Palace.

“Ua ha’alele ‘oe iā mākou.” You have left us, cried the chanter as the hearse proceeded up the driveway lined on both sides with members of the Hawaiian royal societies and civic clubs.

About a dozen law enforcement honor guards carried Kawānanakoa’s koa casket up the Palace stairs and into the Throne Room, where members of the public could pay their respects.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa stands in front of the handmade Martin & MacArthur casket that Kawānanakoa lies in on Jan. 22, 2023.

"This is history happening in front of us. To be a part of that is beyond chicken skin," said Kainoa Daines, a member of the Royal Order of Kamehameha.

Daines was also the first in line.

"Made me think back to all those old black and white pictures when all of our mōʻī were laid to rest and all the pomp and ceremony. We’re never going to see this again in our history, see an aliʻi of her stature laid in state, laid to rest," he said.

Kawānanakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress, was considered by many a princess because of her royal lineage. She was the great grand-niece of the last Hawaiian King David Kalākaua.

Members of the public came from far and wide to present gifts of lei and song to Kawānanakoa’s family. Kumu Hula Leialoha Kaʻula flew in from Aloha, Oregon just to experience this moment.

"Piha ka naʻau no ka mea ʻaʻole wau i ʻike mua i kēia. Ua ʻeha koʻu puʻuwai, ʻaʻole wau ʻike no kea aha, akā ua noʻonoʻo wau ʻaʻole kēia he mea e ʻike maoli."

Kaʻula said she was filled with emotions. While she never met Kawananakoa, she said as a Hawaiian, she was overcome with sadness.

Kawānanakoa died at her home in Nuʻuanu on Dec. 11, 2022, with her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa by her side.

A private funeral service for Abigail Kawānanakoa will be held at the Royal Mausoleum in Mauna ʻAla on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The service will be live-streamed by ʻŌiwi TV on its Facebook page and website oiwi.tv.