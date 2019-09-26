Maine Woman Receives More Than 500 Letters From Health Care Firm

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A woman in Maine says she got the point. A health care company said 500 times it will not pay. UnitedHealthcare mailed more than 500 letters in five days intended for Stephanie Lay's 19-year-old son. Most of these letters said United denied a payment of $54. Lay doesn't know why the company refused so many times, but did note the advice at the bottom of every letter - go paperless. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.