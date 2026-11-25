Hawaiʻi’s Quinn Kelsey is having quite a year.

The celebrated opera baritone was home in the islands before returning to New York to play Macbeth at the Metropolitan Opera.

Starting Nov. 27, he will be opening in the classic opera "Samson et Dalila" with The Metropolitan Opera. There, he'll be portraying the delightfully devilish role of the High Priest of Dagon, who plots against the hero Samson.

HPR spoke with Kelsey to learn more about the performance and his role.

After taking on the role of Macbeth, portraying another scheming villain hungry for power would seem right up his wheelhouse — but to Kelsey, the role is more than that.

"On the one hand, he's a villain because he employs Samson's lover Dalila to find out the secret to his strength," he explained. "But it was interesting to gain this other side of him, the side where he's reacting to the fact that this man has been out there killing his people."

Diving deep into a character is the only way to portray them faithfully, he said — and not only that, it's what makes the art of opera worthwhile for both himself and the audience.

"It's fun to bring a character to life in front of an audience … to interact with the other characters, to have the moment by yourself on the stage, to hopefully reach out and touch the audience," he told HPR.

"No matter what character it is, you have to love it."

"Samson et Dalila" will open on Friday, Nov. 27, before being broadcast in theaters across the country. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 25, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.