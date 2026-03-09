© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
U.S. Rep. Tokuda shares congressional news ahead of local town halls

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM HST
FILE - U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speaks at an event in September 2024.
Courtesy Office of Rep. Jill Tokuda
FILE - U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda speaks at an event in September 2024.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda has returned from Washington, D.C., to Hawaiʻi and will be kicking off a series of town hall meetings this week. She spoke with HPR to share updates on the latest developments, from the war in Iran to the talks to end the partial government shutdown and more.

Tokuda plans to hold statewide town halls across Oʻahu and Maui County, with stops scheduled in Kāneʻohe, Lahaina, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. More information on her town hall schedule can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

The Conversation Jill TokudaU.S. Congress
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
