The Long View on gender gaps in reading and math
On the Long View, we revisit gender gaps in reading and math. It's a subject that our contributor, Neal Milner, has tackled before, but today we're looking at how other jurisdictions are tackling the problem.
Further reading:
- "Why Boys Are Behind in Reading at Every Age" from The New York Times
- "Boys can read" in Of Boys and Men
- "Getting men re-engaged in college" from the American Institute for Boys and Men
This story aired on The Conversation on March 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.